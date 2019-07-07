TOWNHALL:

I guess in the era of progressives peddling a political correctness agenda, pushing full-blown socialism, and bashing cops, it shouldn’t shock us that these snowflakes feel unsafe around law enforcement. It’s ironic. Progressives will soon need law enforcement to keep everyone in line under their authoritarian ethos, but that’s for another time. In Tempe, Arizona, some loser felt “unsafe” with five police officers drinking coffee at a local Starbucks. Yes, they were asked to leave. Neither the barista nor the individual who lobbed the complaint has been identified. Starbucks is still collecting the details, though the Tempe Police Association came out swinging on social media—and rightfully so (via Fox News):

Some police officers in Tempe, Ariz., say they were asked to leave a Starbucks coffee shop on the Fourth of July because a customer complained they “did not feel safe” with the cops present, according to reports.

Five officers were drinking coffee at the Starbucks location prior to their shift beginning when a barista asked them to move out of the complaining customer’s line of sight or else leave, the Tempe Officers Association wrote in a series of Twitter messages.

Rob Ferraro, president of the police union, told FOX 10 of Phoenix that such treatment of police officers seems to be happening more often these days.