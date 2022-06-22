Jerusalem Post

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible every morning until the end of June in an alignment not seen since 1864. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn have lined up in a rare alignment that won’t occur again until 2040, according to AccuWeather. While it is common to view a couple of planets together at any given time, the alignment of five planets simultaneously is a rare phenomenon which last occurred in 1864 and won’t occur again for almost 20 years. The alignment is best viewed in the early morning around an hour before sunrise and will remain as is until the end of June. Since June has the earlier sunrises of the year, the best time to see the alignment is before 5 a.m. in the eastern sky.

Read More