Five people in Tampa Bay are killed by flesh-eating bacteria as officials warn locals NOT to enter sea with any cuts or grazes on their skin

Flesh-eating bacteria has killed five people in Tampa Bay and officials have warned locals not to enter the sea with any cuts or grazes on their skin. There have been 26 reported infections of vibrio vulnificus in Florida so far this year and it is known to lurk in brackish seawater as it requires salt to live. Around one in five people can die within a day or two of becoming ill when they catch the bacteria.

While infection is rare, health officials are calling on people with open wounds to stay out of the water to cut any risk. Two people died in Hillsborough County and one person each in Pasco, Polk and Sarasota.

