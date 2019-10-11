NEW YORK POST:

As many as five people were stabbed Friday morning inside a Starbucks in the northern English city of Manchester — and counter-terrorism police launched an investigation after a suspect was caught, according to reports.

“We are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester City Centre,” a Greater Manchester police spokesman said, according to the Telegraph.

“A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He has been taken to custody for questioning,” he added.

There were no immediate reports of any fatalities. The five people who were stabbed were taken to a hospital after the attack.