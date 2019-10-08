REUTERS:

Five more wild elephants in Thailand died in a plunge from the top of a waterfall, drone footage released on Tuesday showed, bringing the death toll to 11, including a three-year-old calf.

Only two elephants in the herd are known to have survived the fall at the 200 meter (656.17 ft) high Haew Narok Waterfall in a national park in Thailand’s mountainous northeast, officials said.

The accident on Saturday is a setback to wildlife conservation in Thailand, and happened at the same spot in Khao Yai National Park as a similar accident in 1992 that killed eight elephants.

The elephants were trying to cross the river at the top of the cliff on Saturday when a strong current swept them over the edge of the waterfalls, officials at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said.