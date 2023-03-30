California’s reparations board has been told to increase the amount given to each black resident from $5 million to $7.6 million – as one economist said the proposed $800 billion budget was not enough.

The figures were mooted as the Golden State’s reparations committee held a hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday – their 13th since launching in June 2021.

The group have until July 1 to provide their complete set of recommendations.Wednesday’s hearing was the first since San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors began debating 111 preliminary recommendations issued by their own reparations panel – the most headline-grabbing of which included $5 million per black person; guaranteed income of at least $97,000; houses for $1 and personal debt forgiveness for qualifying individuals.In Sacramento, the state committee was urged not to be influenced by San Francisco’s recommendations – which they felt were insufficient.

