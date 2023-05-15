Border Patrol agents in a single border sector arrested five migrants later discovered to be on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) watch list. The apprehensions occurred on Friday in the Tucson Sector of the United States Border Patrol shortly after the end of Title 42. According to a source within Customs and Border Protection, not authorized to speak to the media, the migrants were referred to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task for further investigation and identity confirmation.

The source says the arrests of the foreign nationals who illegally crossed the border and attempted to avoid detection and apprehension occurred in separate incidents throughout the day and evening on Friday. Information regarding the demographics and nationalities of the arrested migrants was not available.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection report, a total of 80 migrants who are listed in the Terrorist Screening Database have been apprehended after entering the United States along the southwest border between ports of entry this fiscal year. Two more were apprehended after crossing the northern border with Canada.

The data includes migrants apprehended between October 2022 and March 2023. The migrants whose names are listed in the TSDB differ from migrants who are scrutinized as being from special interest countries.

READ MORE