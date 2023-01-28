Five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being stopped by the officers.

Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died on January 10, three days after Memphis police officers stopped him for “reckless driving.”

Officials released four total videos of the entire sequence of events. Viewer discretion of the graphic footage is advised.

The family of Nichols, who died after the traffic stop turned violent, called for calm ahead of the video of the police encounter being released.

Mr. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after the traffic stop and subsequent beating. On Thursday, five officers were charged with murder in the case. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced the charges against former officers Emmit Martin III, Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Desmond Mills — all of whom were fired a week ago.

Protests are planned in major cities for Friday evening. Nichols’ family and officials who saw the body camera footage said before the release that the incident showed Nichols was brutally beaten.

His family reiterated on CNN Friday morning and in a Friday press event that they want peaceful protests when the video is made public.

“We want peaceful protests,” stepfather Rodney Wells said during a press conference on Friday afternoon. “That’s what the family wants. That’s what the community wants.

