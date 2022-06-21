DAILYMAIL.COM

Last year, the FBI warned that homicides in the US rose nearly 30% from 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years

Trend in homicides has continued this year. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, homicide leaped 24.7% from the year-to-date compared to the same time last year

Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Georgia, have seen 13.4% and 13.3% increase in homicides, respectively

Law enforcement in Baltimore, Maryland, has reported 7.7% more homicides this year. Los Angeles tailgates the Charm City with a 7.3% jump

Washington, Baltimore, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Milwaukee are on track to surpass their already-soaring homicide rates from last year. Last year, the FBI warned that homicides in the US rose nearly 30 percent from 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years. The stunning trend in homicides has continued this year. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the homicide rate leaped 24.7 percent from the year-to-date compared to the same period last year. Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Georgia, have seen a 13.4 percent and 13.3 percent increase in homicides, respectively, Fox first reported. Meanwhile, law enforcement in Baltimore, Maryland, has reported 7.7 percent more homicides this year. Los Angeles tailgates the Charm City with a 7.3 percent spike. The surge in homicides, which has not shown signs of slowing down anytime soon, has been attributed, in part, to COVID-19 hardships. The rising violence has also been blamed on liberal cities’ lax bail policies and their support for the defund the police movement after protests over policing erupted nationally in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020. Washington, Baltimore, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Milwaukee are on track to surpass their already-soaring homicide rates from last year People are being killed in Los Angeles at a faster pace than in 2021, when homicides hit a 15-year high. So far this year, LA has seen 162 slayings – 11 more than the same time last year. Assaults are also up nearly 5 percent from 2021, with police so far recording 8,779 incidents.

Read more