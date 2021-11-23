Breitbart:

The five people who died in the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre on Sunday have been identified, and three were senior citizens.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the following five people were killed in the attack that left another 48 injured:

1.) Wilhelm Hospel, age 81 2.) Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, age 79 3.) LeAnna Owen, age 71 4.) Tamara Durand, age 52 5.) Jane Kulich, age 52

Sorenson, Owen, and Durand were all members of the “Dancing Grannies” group, who waved pompoms and marched through the parade with synchronized dance routines.

“An act like the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, who with their pom-poms, sense of humor and moxie have thrilled crowds across the area for decades,” noted the Sentinel. “On Sunday, they were doing what they loved best, performing, providing entertainment and bringing joy to those gathered at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.”

Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson has been described as the “heart” of the team, leading choreography and dance instructions despite her bad back and bad hip.

“What did she like about it? Everything,” David Sorenson, Virginia’s husband of 56 years, told the outlet. “She liked the instructing. She liked the dancing and the camaraderie of the women. She liked to perform.”

Virginia Sorenson leaves behind three children and six grandchildren.

