Five illegal aliens are now accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy sometime earlier this year in Frederick County, Maryland.

Alexis Alfredo Ayala Lopez, a 21-year-old illegal alien; Jose Roberto Ramos Lopez, a 23-year-old illegal alien; Ismael Lopez Lopez, a 29-year-old illegal alien; Elmer Bladimir Reyes Reyes, a 27-year-old illegal alien; and Ismael Ivan Rivera Canales, a 20-year-old illegal alien, were arrested and charged this week with murdering 15-year-old Limber Lopez Funez and dumping his body in Gambrill State Park.

Back in late February, Funez’s family contacted the Frederick Police Department to report the teenager missing. The following day, police detectives discovered a crime scene about half an hour away from the state park where Funez’s body was later found in late April.

“Since Mr. Lopez Funez was first reported missing back in late February, we have had officers and detectives working tirelessly, investigating this case,” Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a statement.

