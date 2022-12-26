DAILYMAIL.COM

California police are searching for a group of five women who stole $9,000

Footage from the Produce World Market in Orange shows the criminal act

The women are split up, three to distract staff and two others to steal the safe

They then push the 80 pound safe covered in scarves out the front of the store

Orange Police have asked anyone with information to come forward

A group of five brazen female robbers are being hunted by cops in California after stealing a safe containing more than $9,000. Surveillance footage from the Produce World Market in Orange shows the women looking at fresh produce, before splitting up to pull off the heist. In the video footage five women are seen splitting up, three to distract store employees and two who are seen heading to the back of the store to steal the safe. The 80lb safe is seen being picked up by the two women, put into a shopping cart and covered in scarves. California police are searching for a group of women who distracted staff members at a grocery store and stole a safe containing more than $9,000 Orange Police Department have urged anyone with information to come forward and released a statement saying the behavior was ‘disgusting.’

