A heavily armed gunman wearing a bulletproof vest shot dead five men and injured two children in a mass shooting in Philadelphia on the eve of the Fourth of July.

Wielding an AR-style rifle and handgun, the 40-year-old male suspect, who has not yet been named, began shooting seemingly at random as he stalked the streets of the largely residential neighborhood of Kingsessing for more victims to kill.

The mass shooter is now in custody after he tried to outsmart cops by using a police scanner but within 10 minutes of launching his spree he was tracked down in an alley and arrested, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference.

The killer left five men aged between 16 and 59 dead. The fifth victim wasn’t found until several hours after the shooting when an unnamed man returned home and found his 31-year-old son dead of multiple gunshots wounds.

Two children, aged two and 13, were rushed to hospital following the mass shooting but are in a stable condition, cops said.

Families had been enjoying the July 4 festivities when the gunman began opening fire at his unsuspecting victims. The motive for the shooting is not yet known. It is not clear if any of the victims are connected.

