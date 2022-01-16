NEW YORK POST:

In recent years, college campuses have become increasingly radical, illiberal, and intolerant of dissenting opinions. Students, too scared to voice their true thoughts and feelings, often conform. They fear they will face ridicule or, worse, total exclusion via “cancel culture.” But a few brave students are fighting against the tide, including these five, who all come from different backgrounds but are united in their desire for a true liberal arts education, where all ideas are shared and respected. They told The Post why they refuse to be silenced.

ABIGAIL ANTHONY

College: Princeton University

Age: 21

Major: Politics

Year : Junior

Hometown: Moved frequently

Growing up, my family moved about every other year for my dad’s job as a legal consultant in the pharmaceutical industry, and we lived in mainly blue states, like Michigan, California, and New Jersey. I was relatively apolitical before attending college because my ballet training at the Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia was from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, so I never had the time to engage in politics.

