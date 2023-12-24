Five children are left orphaned just days before Christmas after Blase Raia shot his wife, Brooke Raia, in the head before turning gun on himself in horror murder-suicide at Altoona home

Five children have been left orphaned days before Christmas after their father shot their mom before turning the gun on himself in a suspected murder-suicide.

Local tradesman Blase Raia, 39, and his wife Brooke Raia, 34, were found amid a bloody scene at their home near Altoona, Pennsylvania, Tuesday evening.

Logan Township Police Chief Dave Hoover told the Altoona Mirror officers believe Blase shot his wife in the head with a handgun following a ‘domestic dispute’ in the basement of their home on the 600 block of South Dartmouth Lane.

Four of the children were home at the time of the incident, and a fifth came back shortly afterward. The cops were called at around 7.30pm.

State police arrived and took photographs of the scene, which they turned over to the Logan Township PD, Hoover said. The coroner’s office removed the couple’s bodies on the same evening.

READ MORE