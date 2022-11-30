A fire near Nantucket Memorial Airport set ablaze at least five vehicles that were used by the Secret Service during President Joe Biden‘s Thanksgiving vacation on the wealthy Massachusetts island.

The vehicles are owned by Hertz and were just recently returned to the rental car company by USSS, according to sources who spoke with the Nantucket Current.

The fire involving the rental cars occurred Monday – one day after Biden left Nantucket to return to the White House.

There were no injuries but at least four cars sustained significant damage in the fire, which occurred just 40 feet from the airport’s 25,000-gallon jet fuel tanks.

