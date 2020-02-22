Page Six:

The Fashion Institute of Technology has placed two top academic officials on leave after hosting a “racist” fashion show which featured models parading down the runway in oversized red lips and “monkey ears.”

FIT president Dr. Joyce F. Brown said Mary Davis, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, and Jonathan Kyle Farmer, Chair of the MFA Fashion Design Department, had both been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the program, in an email to students Friday evening.