Fiscally sound banks will probably sue the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for charging them higher fees to offset the bailout of fiscally unsound banks, Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney said in an interview Wednesday with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow.

In a speech Monday to the American Bankers Association, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expanded the government’s guarantee of all deposits beyond just those of the recently failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank to now include the deposits of any financial institution facing the threat of a bank run. Such a promise will likely warrant an increase in the fees the FDIC charges member banks to fund the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) that it uses to cover the deposits of failed banks.

“I think there’s going to be a lawsuit about this,” Carney asserted. “Because if you are a Texas bank that provides credit to oil [and gas companies] and you’re getting charged bigger fees now because they bailed out Silicon Valley Bank, you are going to sue the FDIC because you’re going to say, ‘Why am I paying for your big bailout?’”

“That’s the whole point,” Kudlow added. “Yellen says if we have to, we’re going to guarantee all these deposits. What she doesn’t say—and what she lies about—is that it’s a taxpayer bailout, right? The banks have to increase [their fees]. The bank’s fees support the FDIC. Who supports the bank’s fees?”

