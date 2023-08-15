First woman takes over as chief of the US Navy – after Biden made unprecedented decision to ignore Pentagon’s male pick

The first woman took over as chief of the US Navy in ‘acting capacity,’ even though Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin nominated someone else for the role. Chief of Naval Ops. Adm. Mike Gilday retired and handed the torch to Navy Admiral Lisa Franchetti, who will serve in an acting capacity until officially confirmed by the Senate after her nomination by President Joe Biden. If confirmed, Franchetti would make history as the first woman to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Biden chose Adm.

Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, an unprecedented choice that goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief, who suggested Adm. Samuel Paparo – the current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet. Franchetti is one of over 300 military officers whose nominations are on hold in the Senate following challenges from Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville.

