The Hill:

Officials say a wild mink in Utah tested positive for the coronavirus.

The USDA has been carrying out screenings of species around mink farms in Utah, Michigan and Wisconsin for several months over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to determine if the virus has spread to nearby wildlife.

A mink found in the immediate vicinity of one of the affected farms is the only wild animal caught in the area to test positive.

“To our knowledge, this is the 1st free-ranging, native wild animal confirmed with SARS-CoV-2,” USDA officials wrote.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) said the viral genome taken from the wild mink was indistinguishable from that in infected mink on farms around the state.

“The [NVSL] has confirmed SARS-CoV-2 by real time RT-PCR and sequencing of a nasal swab collected from a free-ranging, wild mink sampled in Utah,” USDA officials wrote.

