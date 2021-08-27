The New York Post:

One of the US service members killed in the suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport has been identified, reports said Friday.

Max Soviak, a Navy medic believed to be in his early 20s, is one of at least 13 US service members who were killed in Thursday’s explosion, Sky News reported.

The other 12 service members, who include 10 Marines and 2 Army soldiers, have yet to be identified.

Soviak graduated from Edison High School in New Jersey, which released a statement about his death Friday, the outlet reported.

“Max was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career. He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him,” the statement read, adding that news of his death has brought “great sorrow.”

