First U.S. Lunar Lander in 50+ Years Heading to the Moon

We have liftoff. The first U.S. lunar lander in over half a century left the earth’s grasp early Monday morning and set a course towards the moon.

In doing so it flagged a new space race among private companies keen to make deliveries for NASA and other customers to the celestial body.

AP reports Astrobotic Technology’s uncrewed Peregrine lander went skywards aboard a brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan.

Peregrine is carrying five scientific payloads to the lunar surface for NASA, as well as 15 others, including from Hungary, Mexico and the UK.

