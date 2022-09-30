From The Daily Mail, “REVEALED: Johns Hopkin doctor told her trans Army officer wife to stop being a ‘coward’ and to ‘work through’ her ‘ethical issues’ to hand over medical information on senior military officers to Russians, indictment shows”:

The wife of the US Army’s first trans officer told her to stop being a ‘coward’ and to overlook ‘ethical issues’ when the couple tried to hand over medical records of senior military officers and their families to the Russian government.

Major Jamie Lee Henry, 39, and Johns Hopkins Dr. Anna Gabrielian, 36, were accused of using their secret security clearance at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg to steal the records from the base’s hospital, according to the Department of Justice.

Fort Bragg is among one of the most populated military installations in the world, housing about 52,000 active duty soldiers. The base is home to the US Army’s Delta Force and Special Operations Forces.

The couple, from Rockville, Maryland, had communicated and met with an undercover FBI agent who they believed was from the Russian embassy in order to deliver files that the Kremlin ‘could exploit.’

According to the indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday, Gabrielian said she was motivated by her patriotism to Russia, with Henry using her clearance as a staff internist to help secure the files.

‘My point of view is until the United States actually declares war against Russia, I’m able to help as much as I want,’ Henry allegedly told the undercover agent when they met to set up the deal in August. ‘At that point, I’ll have some ethical issues I’ll have to work through.’

‘You’ll work through those ethical issues,’ Gabrielian allegedly replied, adding that Henry was a ‘coward’ over fears of breaking HIPPA.