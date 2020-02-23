New York Post:

It’s the first time that the 45-year-old Armani fashion house has cancelled a show due to public-health concerns.

They’re panicking like it’s going out of style.

Famed Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani staged his Milan Fashion Week show without an audience — opting instead to stream footage of his clothed catwalkers online — as fears over the coronavirus raged Sunday.

The legendary designer’s firm said he canceled his 4 p.m. show and instead decided to tout his new line of threads by way of the internet in order to keep guests safe, after more than 130 cases of the virus were reported in northern Italy.