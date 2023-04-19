Speaking to a United Nations forum this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pulled a rhetorical sleight of hand increasingly common on the environmentalist Left. She tried to take climate change, an issue people generally don’t care about, into a discussion about international poverty, which most people genuinely do care about.

“Today, it is clearer than ever that transboundary challenges — such as climate change, pandemics, and fragility and conflict — are disproportionately affecting the poorest and most vulnerable populations,” Yellen said. “Put simply, it is no longer possible to fully deliver on our development goals without addressing global challenges with the urgency and scale required.”

Given that “fragility and conflict” is not a problem money can solve and that “pandemics” are not currently raging, the obvious point is on shoe-horning an alarmist global warming agenda into a package with broader appeal. The gist of Yellen’s comment is that, absent some kind of urgent, world-changing action on climate change, billions will remain or become further mired in the kind of grinding historical poverty that plagued nearly all of humanity throughout history until the Industrial Revolution of the 19th century.

READ MORE