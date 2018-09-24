THE MIRROR:

Plans for the first sex robot brothel in the US have sparked fury with one religious group claiming the androids teach the men to be rapists.

Customers will be able to “rent” a robot in a private room before deciding whether to buy one when Kinky S Dolls opens its first American franchise in Houston, Texas.

The lifelike sexbots – priced from $2,500 (£1,900) each – react to touch and have vocal responses, while more expensive versions with AI can engage in conversations.

At the firm’s flagship store in Toronto, Canada, customers can pay £17 for 30 minutes of “intense pleasure”, £70 for an hour or £120 for a two-hour session.

“Outcalls” cost more – at almost £150 for an hour and £235 for two.

Earlier this month, Kinky S Dolls owner Yuval Gavriel said he plans to open 10 sex robot stores in the US by 2020.

He told the Washington Examiner he’s targeting the American market because there’s no regulation.

He added: “The States is a bigger market, and a healthier market, and God bless Trump.”