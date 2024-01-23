First results in New Hampshire Republican Primary 2024: Nikki Haley wins SIX votes in tiny Dixville Notch as the rest of the state will vote today

The six registered voters of the tiny town of Dixville Notch all voted for Nikki Haley to give her victory in the historic first count of the New Hampshire Republican at midnight on Tuesday.

Haley swept President Donald Trump in the ski community just 20 miles south of the Canadian border, where four of the voters are registered Republican and two are independent.

Dixville Notch has produced the first results of the first-in-the-nation primary since 1960 with its midnight vote on Election Day.

With such a tiny sample, the vote doesn’t typically indicate how the election will end up.

Trump is going into the primary with a 20-point lead over Haley and looking to repeat his landslide win in Iowa that could lock up the Republican nomination.

Polls for the first vote in Dixville Notch closed at 12:07 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 23 – and other locations in the state didn’t open next until 6 a.m.

