An elderly man was killed and three others were hospitalized after a vicious dog attack in San Antonio Friday, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the “horrific scene” in the Texas city’s West Side around 2 p.m. and found a “completely bloody” 80-year-old man being dragged onto the sidewalk by one of two American Staffordshire terriers involved in the deadly attack, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told KSAT.

When SAFD firefighters got off the truck they were attacked by the dogs and forced to defend themselves with pickaxes and pike poles while they tried to treat the victim, he said.

“This is not something normal for us. We usually don’t show up and have to defend patients from animals or ourselves,” Hood said.

The elderly man was given blood at the scene but died of his injuries, according to officials.

The horror unfolded after the elderly man and a 74-year-old woman, who had just arrived on the street to visit friends, stepped outside of their vehicle, San Antonio police said.

At that time, the two dogs escaped from the neighbor’s yard and attacked the duo — who were described by police as a couple.

The dogs caused “visible bite injuries to both victims,” police said. A fire captain suffered a bite wound to the leg and a third victim was bitten in the hand. All three surviving victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

