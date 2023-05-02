Jamie Dimon, the boss of JP Morgan, has played down the risk of a spiralling banking crisis after America’s biggest bank stepped in to buy most of collapsed lender First Republic in a $10.6bn (£8.5bn) takeover hurriedly brokered by US regulators.

After weekend talks to secure a sale of First Republic, the third US lender to fail this year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) confirmed JP Morgan as the buyer.

The regulator is providing $50bn of financing and promising to share loan losses, as part of a deal that further cements JP Morgan’s position as the largest lender in the US.

First Republic’s failure is the second largest in US banking history, beaten only by the 2008 demise of Washington Mutual – which was also seized by the FDIC and sold to JP Morgan.

Speaking on a conference call, Dimon played down any other similarities with the 2008 crash, which triggered the start of an international financial crisis that plunged the global economy into recession.

He said the US banking system was “extraordinarily sound”, adding that the takeover meant the sector was “getting near the end” of the spate of bank collapses and would “hopefully help stabilise everything”.

The failure of First Republic follows that of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. The sequence has prompted concerns about a repeat of the contagion that characterised the global banking crisis.

