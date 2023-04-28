Shares of First Republic dropped sharply Friday as hopes dimmed for a rescue deal that could keep the bank afloat.

Sources told CNBC’s David Faber that the most likely outcome for the troubled bank is for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to take it into receivership. The stock slid about 40% and was halted for volatility multiple times.

The stock has fallen more than 90% this year as investors have lost confidence in the bank after two regional lenders failed in March.

The FDIC is asking other banks for potential bids on First Republic if the regulator were to seize the bank, sources told Faber. There is still hope for a solution that doesn’t include receivership, according to those sources.

First Republic told Faber on Friday that “we are engaged in discussions with multiple parties about our strategic options while continuing to serve our clients.”

READ MORE