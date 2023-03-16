Shares of First Republic and several other regional banks were under pressure again on Thursday, as the Swiss National Bank’s move to shore up Credit Suisse did little to calm fears about more mid-sized bank failures in the U.S.

First Republic fell more than 30% in premarket trading. PacWest dropped 18%, and Western Alliance fell about 8%.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last Friday has left investors scrambling to identify other regional banks that have similar balance sheet issues, namely a high rate of uninsured deposits and bonds or loans with a long time to maturity.

First Republic had the third highest rate of uninsured deposits among U.S. banks, behind SVB and Signature Bank, which was closed by regulators over the weekend, according to a note from Raymond James. First Republic’s stock was down nearly 75% in March as of Wednesday’s close, and the bank’s debt has been downgraded by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

