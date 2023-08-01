First photos of Chinese-run lab in California experimenting with dangerous viruses and engineering mice

DAILYMAIL.COM

The lab has links to China but the people behind it have not been forthcoming

Mice were kept in squalid conditions and viruses like malaria were poorly stored

These are the shocking photos taken by investigators during the bust of an illegal biolab in a sleepy California town. Local and federal officials discovered a lab of horrors with suspicious links to China when they raided the unassuming warehouse in Reedley – home to just over 25,000 residents – in March. Photos obtained by DailyMail.com via court documents show dead mice stuffed in storage bins haphazardly shoved on shelves and freezers filled to the brim with bottles of blood and plasma of origins unknown. The images also show stacks of boxes containing dangerous pathogens, including one labeled ‘malaria’ that had Chinese etched on it. Other infectious agents discovered during the bust include Covid-19, tuberculosis, HIV, herpes, and dengue fever. Unanswered questions remain about the origins of the lab, who was running it, and whether it posed a bioterrorism threat. Local and federal officials raided the unassuming warehouse in Reedley – home to just over 25,000 residents – where they discovered a lab of horrors with suspicious links to China The photos were included in unsealed court documents obtained by DailyMail.com after the initial bust of the lab made headlines over the weekend. The black-market lab was brought to official attention late last year when a code enforcement officer driving down the street noticed a garden hose sticking out of a building where it should not have been.

