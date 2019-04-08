NEW YORK POST:

A California woman kidnapped while on safari in Uganda was released Sunday after a ransom was paid, according to reports.

Skin-care-shop owner Kim Sue Endicott and local guide Jean-Paul Mirenge Remezo had been held hostage for five days by armed captors who demanded $500,000 for their release. Both were freed after the tour company overseeing the safari paid a ransom, although it wasn’t clear how much, a report said.

“The duo are in good health & in the safe hands of the joint security team,” the Uganda police tweeted.

Photos of the pair after their ordeal showed Endicott looking drained while clutching a water bottle. Remezo appeared worn but with a big smile.

They had been on safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park, which is generally regarded as safe for tourists, when they were taken hostage at gunpoint near the border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Tuesday night.

It’s not clear who abducted them, but the area was once home to rebel fighters.

The kidnappers did not take two other tourists with Endicott and Remezo at the time, an elderly Canadian couple.

Endicott and the guide, a Congo native, were freed after the safari company, Wild Frontiers, fronted the ransom, The New York Times reported.