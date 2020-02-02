The Mirror:

This is the first picture of the terror suspect who was shot dead by police after two people were stabbed in Streatham, south London, earlier today.

Although the suspect has not been formally identified yet, DAC Lucy D’Orsi of the Met Police said in a statement tonight they are confident he was Sudesh Amman, 20.

Amman left prison just a matter of days ago after serving half of his more-than three year sentence, it is understood.

He was sentenced in December 2018 for possessing and distributing terrorist documents.

The then 18-year-old, who was described as ‘knife-obsessed’, was found with a stash of bomb-making and close-combat manuals – including one titled ‘How to Make A Bomb in Your Kitchen’.

