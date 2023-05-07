A man who witnessed the outlet mall shooting firsthand Saturday recalled being one of the first people on the scene – rushing to rescue his son from a clothing store where the now-deceased gunman’s attack started.

The shooting happened at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, a small suburb north of Dallas, and saw at least eight people killed. At least one of those slain, Steven Spainhouer recalled, was a child, whom he desperately tried to save after rushing to the H&M – where his own son had been working.

Shortly before, around 3:30pm Spainhouer received a frantic call from his son notifying him that there had been shots fired outside the shop, with his relative still trapped inside.

Footage shows the moment those first shots rang out, in which the unidentified gunman is seen pulling up the store, which moments later would be littered with multiple bloodied bodies – seen in images currently circulating.

Driving over with the intent to save his child’s life, Spainhouer explained how he got there before any first responders – and was faced with the monumental task of trying to save lives.

READ MORE