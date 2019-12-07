NY POST

A victim of the shooting at a Pensacola naval base has been identified. Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, was shot multiple times by Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, but was still able to alert first responders to the shooter’s location before he died. “Today has been the worst day of my life. My youngest brother gave his life for his country in a senseless shooting. Joshua Kaleb Watson saved countless lives today with his own,” his brother Adam wrote on Facebook. “After being shot multiple times he made it outside and told the first response team where the shooter was and those details were invaluable. He died a hero and we are beyond proud.”

