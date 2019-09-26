STUDY FINDS:

Ancient mummies provide valuable insight into the lives of our ancestors, and now new research shows that cholesterol and heart disease may have plagued early societies as much as humans today. An analysis of mummified remains performed at the University of Texas Health Science Center reveals that the arteries of people living during the late Chincorro era were much more clogged than originally thought.

“I wanted to see if heart disease is a modern-day problem. It appears to have been a problem for a very long time,” says lead author and assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine Dr. Mohammad Madjid, in a media release.

Previously, whenever researchers would analyze the hearts or arteries of mummified remains, a CT scan was used. However, these scans are only able to identify accumulated calcium, not cholesterol. That’s what makes this study so groundbreaking; Madjid and his team are the first researchers ever to use an imaging technique (near-infrared spectroscopy) that detects cholesterol on ancient mummies.

More from Study Finds