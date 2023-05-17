California lawmakers are closer than ever to banning common food additives found in snacks and chewy candies that have been linked to cancer and memory loss.

The first-in-the-nation bill passed with an overwhelming majority in the state House this week, clearing one of three major hurdles before it becomes law.

The law would outlaw the use of five chemicals, dyes, and additives in packaged foods that have been tied to different types of cancers, fertility problems, and neurological issues.

Bill must pass through the state senate before hitting Gov Gavin Newsom’s desk, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks though the exact timeline is unclear.

If passed, the bill will force companies that use risky additives to either change the ingredients by the January 2025 deadline or see their products banned from the market.

Popular candies like peppermints, candy pumpkins, candy corn, Pez, Dubble Bubble and Hot Tamales all contain Red 3, a dye linked to cancer and banned for use in cosmetics

The bill takes aim at the sale of foods that contain risky chemicals, including Red Dye No. 3, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Bromate, Brominated Vegetable Oil, or Propyl Paraben.

READ MORE