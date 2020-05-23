Business Insider:

The Trump administration and top security officials considered whether to conduct the first US nuclear test explosion since 1992, according to the Washington Post.

The discussion came up in a meeting on Friday, May 15, after Trump officials accused Russia and China of both performing low-yield nuclear tests — allegations both countries have denied.

The proposal sparked disagreement and did not conclude with any agreement. But a senior administration official was quoted as saying the topic is “very much an ongoing conversation.

“The US signed The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty in 1996 alongside the four other officially recognized nuclear weapons powers, but the Senate voted not to ratify the treaty.

An anonymous senior administration official told The Post that a US “rapid test” could offer leverage in arms negotiations with Russia and China, as the White House pushes for a trilateral arms control deal.

It would be the first time in 28 years since the US conducted a nuclear test explosion.

