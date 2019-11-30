London Bridge stabbing: First victim identified as Jack Merritt

A man killed in the London Bridge stabbing attack Friday was identified as 25-year-old University of Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt. Merritt was a course coordinator at Learning Together, the organization that conducted the prison rehabilitation conference attended by Usman Khan at Fishmongers’ Hall Friday, according to Sky News. Merritt ran to the scene of the attack in the hall after hearing screams and seeing a woman covered in blood, Sky News said.

