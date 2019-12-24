THE HILL:

Health officials in Austin, Texas, are warning residents they may have been exposed to measles after the first diagnosed case was reported in the city in more than 20 years.

Officials believe the person contracted measles while traveling in Europe in late November to early December, Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health, announced Monday.

Officials told residents they are protected if they have received two measles vaccinations, otherwise they are at an increased risk of infection.

“Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics,” Escott said. “The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization.”

In addition to visiting several Austin-area restaurants and a Target between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, the diagnosed person visited the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Dec. 17 between noon and 4 p.m.