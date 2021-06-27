Breitbart

First Lady Jill Biden is tipped to visit Japan for the Tokyo Olympics on a solo trip in place of President Joe Biden, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported Sunday. The two countries are seeking ways for the president’s wife to attend the opening ceremony, set for July 23, as well as meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other senior diplomatic officials during her stay, according to sources cited by the outlet. The Yomiuri Shimbun reports the lone dispatch of Jill Biden is regarded as a signal honor for the hosts that “sends a message of the importance of the relationship with Japan.” Japan is a major ally for the U.S. in Asia, and the president has expressed his support for Suga’s efforts to hold the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country will host the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, is also likely to attend.

Read more at Breitbart