First lady rushed to embrace zoned-out Biden, 81, after he finished speech, then went into trance-like state on-stage

Joe Biden appeared to be completely zoned-out at the end of his first campaign speech of 2024 on Friday night.

The president, 81, had just finished speaking at Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, where George Washington organized an army to fight the British in 1777.

Biden had just concluded his remarks when he turned to leave the stage only to have his wife, first lady Jill Biden rush up to him to take him by the hand.

As she approached her husband, she appeared to whisper something in his ear but smartly managed to avoid the view of television cameras that were recording the awkward moment.

Dr. Jill then attempted to lead her husband off the stage only to have her husband suddenly turn to the crowd and began speaking once again, talking over the exit music that was already playing over the loudspeakers.

