Thirteen Israeli women and children taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 are crossing back into Israel after a transition through Egypt via the Red Cross on Friday evening local time. 12 Thai hostages and one Filipino hostage have also been freed.

First look on a night of anticipatipn: ICRC vehicles carrying elderly and others across Rafah border crossing. Filmed by NPR producer in Gaza, Anas Baba. pic.twitter.com/4Njg33MaBS — Daniel Estrin (@DanielEstrin) November 24, 2023

