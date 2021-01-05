Just the News:

The first female Green Beret is facing a court appearance in Colorado after police said she fired a handgun inside her apartment and sent a bullet into her neighbor’s bathroom.

The woman, identified in police documents as Agnija Reke, 34, has been charged with a misdemeanor and faces a court date later this month in Colorado Springs, according to police and court officials. Reke told officers she fired the loaded gun indoors last month by mistake while training in her home, a characterization echoed by the Army.

“Our command is engaged with local authorities regarding an incident involving one of our soldiers and an apparent accidental discharge of a firearm at an off-post residence in Colorado Springs,” Maj. Dan Lessard, spokesman for 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), said.

The Army did not reference the soldier by name, though Colorado police identified Reke in an official report. The woman graduated from the 53-week Special Forces Qualification “Q Course” at Fort Bragg, N.C. in July, when the Army announced that the first female had become a Green Beret. Reke currently lives in Colorado Springs, where the 10th Special Forces Group is stationed at Fort Carson, Colo.

No one was hurt in the Dec. 12 shooting incident, the Army said. “While the handgun was discharged inside an apartment, no injuries occurred,” Lessard said.

According to Colorado Springs police, officers learned of the episode an hour or so after the weapon allegedly was fired.

Reke’s neighbor, Jeremiah Perales, told police that he was asleep at home early on that Saturday morning when a loud bang from the next door apartment awakened him. The 19-year-old Perales went back to sleep at 7:15 a.m., according to a report from the responding officer, Thomas Walling.

When Perales woke up to use the bathroom about an hour later, he discovered a hole in his bathroom, plus a scrape along one wall, and a bullet lodged inside his bath towel, the police report said.

“He stated at that time he was concerned about his neighbor and was going to contact them but felt it would be best, instead, to contact law enforcement,” Walling wrote.

Approximately one hour lapsed between when the gun was fired and police arrived at the neighbor’s apartment, according to the police report. Officers made no mention in the report whether Reke tried to contact Perales before police arrived.

Just the News was not able to reach Reke for comment.

Based on the scene, officers wrote in their report they believed that the bullet had come through the wall from the adjacent apartment. Police then went next door, where Reke greeted them.

Read more at Just the News