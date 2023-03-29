An Indian mushroom hunter has caught a fungal disease deadly to plants in a world-first case.

The 61-year-old sought help after suffering from flu-like symptoms and difficulty swallowing for three months.

Baffled doctors carried out scans that showed he had an abscess in his windpipe.

Surgeons drained the pus and sent samples to a lab, which revealed he had caught chondrostereum purpureum.

The fungus causes silver leaf disease in plants, which is spread by airborne spores and turns plants’ leaves the metallic colour before slowly killing them.

