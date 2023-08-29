First ever ‘alien’ object found on Earth: Harvard physicist Avi Loeb says hundreds of tiny fragments he found at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean ARE from outside our solar system

Scientists have analyzed interstellar material on Earth for the first time in history. Harvard physicist Avi Loeb announced Tuesday that the hundreds of tiny metal fragments recovered from the Pacific Ocean originated outside our solar system. About 700 metallic spherical objects were determined to contain alloys only found in interstellar space and formed 13.8 billion years ago in the Big Bang.

The remnants came from a meter-size object that crashed off the coast of Papua, New Guinea in 2014, which Loeb claims was an alien craft. He and a team spent two weeks in June trawling the seafloor in hopes of recovering evidence to hold up his theory. While the announcement does not confirm extraterrestrials, Loeb deems it a historic discovery ‘because it represents the first time that humans put their hand on materials from a large object that arrived to Earth from outside the solar system.’

