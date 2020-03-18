NY POST

The first known dog to test positive for the coronavirus has died in Hong Kong after apparently recovering from the disease, according to a local report. The pooch, a 17-year-old Pomeranian, passed away Monday after being returned home to its owner following a government quarantine and a negative test for the virus, the South China Morning Post reported. The dog belonged to a 60-year-old woman who recovered from the virus herself and refused to allow the city’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) to conduct an autopsy on her pet.

