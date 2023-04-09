A first-class passenger was dragged off of an American Airlines flight on Friday after becoming aggressive when flight attendants refused to serve him a pre-departure alcoholic beverage.

The unidentified passenger reportedly ordered a pre-flight gin and tonic but was denied service by the flight attendants.

The man began arguing with security before they tried to pull him out of his seat.

The pilot requested the passenger be removed “multiple times.”

The passenger’s phone was snatched from his hand as soon as he started to record his confrontation with airport personnel.

Airport personnel eventually dragged the man off the plane as he cried.

