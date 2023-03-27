North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank and Trust has purchased Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the tech industry favorite that collapsed earlier this month amidst an historic bank run.

The agreement involves the sale of all deposits and loans of SVB to First-Citizens, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said in a statement late Sunday night.

AP reports customers of SVB automatically will become customers of First Citizens, which is headquartered in Raleigh. The 17 former branches of SVB will open as First Citizens branches when business begins Monday.

Regulators shut Silicon Valley down on March 10 when it had about $167 billion in total assets and roughly $119 billion in deposits. The move prompted the FDIC and other regulators to act to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil, as Breitbart News reported.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, went under after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history after the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual.

The turmoil also spread to Europe, where troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS.

